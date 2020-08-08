1/1
Wendy Louise (Cope) Eldridge
1943-12-15 - 2019-12-23
Wendy was and still is the most loving, caring and forgiving human that there could possibly be on this planet. She was and still is, the loving mother of three sons and a daughter. She was the first-born daughter of Jack and Mary Cope of Burlington. Her sisters are Jackie, Marianne and Patsy. Her brothers are Bill, Gary and Bobby. Wendy died suddenly and unexpectedly. Her husband Peter and all who knew her, miss her terribly. Losing Wendy added another angel in heaven. Special gratitude to her sister Jackie Kwapich for her loving and lasting moral support.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 8, 2020.
