Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph Contardi. Dear mother of Cara. Predeceased by her parents Daniel Ephriam Court and Amanda Graul. She is survived by her brother George (late Beverly) of Mississauga, and by her sister Marjorie (Lloyd) of Nanaimo, B.C. Predeceased by her brothers Gerald, Clifford (Kaye), Daniel (Ruby), Vernon (Barney), and Robert (Joyce), and by her sisters Eileen (Lloyd), Betty (Arnold), Shirley (Harry), Nora, and Cora (Frank). She will be missed by many nieces and nephews, extended family, many colleagues and friends. My mother was the kindest, sweetest most supportive mother a daughter could ever ask for. She smiled and waved at everyone and her laugh will never be forgotten. She taught me to find the humour and positivity in every situation which in this day and age is a gift everyone should have. She taught me a deep love of animals " just talk to them they understand" which I know resulted in my starting Urban Wildlife Care, my wildlife rehabilitation center. She taught me forgiveness, strength and in the end Gracious acceptance. She was my best friend and travelling companion. Cousins echo "Aunt Dolly was that favorite aunt that always welcomed you into her home with love and laughter and always had that caring ear". She loved her bowling tournaments and the friends at Skyway bowling lanes on Melvin, her classes at the YWCA, our years running Wallaces Ladies Wear on Barton St., and the fabulous people at the VON adult day care program on Victoria who I cannot say enough about. Her almost daily scoots on her red scooter through our Grimsby Beach neighbourhood will be missed by the many she spread happiness to. Her constant companion our black cat Max was at her side right till the end. Mom came to Hamilton in the late 1940's to work at Tuckets tobacco and met my father Joseph on a blind date. They married on April 19th, 1952 and when dad passed in 2017 they had been married 65 beautiful years. As dad was president of local 879 Teamsters, worked for the Canadian conference and Joint council for quite a few years, they enjoyed the many conferences and dinners with his colleagues and wives. Their love for each other was strong and eternal as he would say to me in the end " take care of her Cara she is gentle and sweet." I know he was waiting for her. Thanks to the Palliative nurses Laura and Tanya from Paramed, Jose from the Lhin, Sandra from Stay at home nursing and the many Psw's that helped care for mom. Visitation will be held at the L.G. WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 151 Ottawa St. N. on Thursday November 26, 2020. A Chapel Service will be held on Friday November 27, 2020. Cremation to follow. Due to current provincial restrictions please call the funeral home for a scheduled time to visit with the family and to attend services, 905-544-1147. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Urban Wildlife Care, www.urbanwildlifecare.com
or to a charity of your choice
. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.lgwallace.ca
.