1/1
nee Cunjak Katarina KAPUSIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Katarina on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in her 80th year. She is survived by her beloved and devoted husband Franc of 54 years. Loving and devoted mother of Joe (Jennifer) of Calgary and Sonya Bubas (Andy) of Mississauga. Cherished grandmother of Andrew and Mark Kapusin. Dear sister of Barbara Cunjak of Welland and Dragica Zabcic of Croatia (the late Nikola). Dear sister-in-law of Vera Cunjak (the late Ivan) of Welland, Marica Cunjak (the late Antun) of Croatia, Joe Kapusin (the late Anica) of Australia and the late Marica Rudman (the late George) of St. Catharines. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Dragica Cunjak, and siblings Ana (Aleks), Joe (Lillian), Peter (Marica), Marica (Stefan), Jura (Katica), Ivan (Vera), Antun (Marica) and Nikola. Katarina will be missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family in Canada, Croatia, Slovenia and Australia. Katarina fought many health challenges over her life and quietly battled incredible odds at times. She will be fondly remembered for her inspiration, strength and fighting spirit, her fierce loyalty to her loving family and friends, her wonderful sense of humour and her ability to find joy in everyday life. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at the Cardiac Care Unit at Hamilton General Hospital for their incredible care in Katarina's last days. Visitors will be received at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Sunday, October 11, and Monday, October 12, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Vigil Prayers will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 8:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Slovenian Church, 124 Centennial Pkwy N., Hamilton on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by Interment at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery, Stoney Creek. If desired, memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend all events at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the funeral home. Masks will be required and Covid restrictions including social distancing guidelines will be in place. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved