Ines MORELLI
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our Ines. Beloved wife to Antonio for 56 years, cherished mother to Joseph (Lauren) and Enzo (Lina), proud Nonna to Alexandra, Julia, Anthony and Sabrina. She was the loving daughter to the late Adele and the late Eugenio D'Orazio, dear sister to Lucrezia (Cesare) DiGregorio, loving sister-in-law to Angela Morelli, the late Roberto Linossi, the late Vincenzo Morelli, Filomena Marzovilli from Italy and the late Giovanna (Antonio) Falbo from the USA. Ines will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends across Canada, the USA and Italy. A well known face in the neighbourhood, Ines worked for almost 20 years in the Deli department at The Barn Fruit Market. Noi non potemo avere perfetta vita senza amici -Dante. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Incarnation of Our Blessed Lord Church, 400 Pottruff Rd. N., Hamilton on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Private family entombment at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Burlington. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Society of Canada or any charity of your choice. In accordance with provincial regulations, masks and physical distancing are mandatory. Due to capacity restrictions you may be requested to wait at the visitation and the church will have limited admittance. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 18, 2020.
