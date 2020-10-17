1/1
nee DaCosta Lurdes Pimentel
Peacefully at Hamilton General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 88 on October 16, 2020. Loving wife of the late Jose Pimentel. Dearest mother and mother-in-law of Silverio and Natalia Pimentel. Sanzinha and Joao Carlos Faria and, Zenaide and Tony Alaimo. Much loved grandmother of Harnani, Jenny, Marina and Sarah. Great-grandmother of Catarina, Victoria and Jacob. Lurdes will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Guests are required to wear a mask in the funeral home. Due to capacity restrictions, guests may be required to wait. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL 43 Barton St. E. on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will take place at St. Mary's Church on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre cemetery in Burlington.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 17, 2020.
