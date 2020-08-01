It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our mother in her 93rd year. "Maddy" was born on February 13, 1928 in Oshawa ON. Mom held many titles throughout her life, married 61 years to Harold Buick, Best Mom in the World (1948-2020), part time resident of Fort Myers, Florida (1983-2004), volunteer at Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital and a family business owner (1976-1980). Her hobbies and interests were many, they included bowling, lawn bowling, skiing, curling, roller skating, card games, loved to read and listen to music. Perhaps her real expertise was trivia (Jeopardy fanatic), she loved and was really good at any type of trivia, we were always amazed at the answers she knew. Mom never missed out, she would never say no to an adventure or an outing. The titles that mattered the most to her were Wife (Harold), Mom (Wendy Buick, Kimberlee Dowsett (Mike) and Michael (Rose) beloved Nana to Ryan and Dale (Chelsey), Katelynn (Chris), Carlee (Joel) and Levi. Mom was also a cherished Great Nana to Mila and Sebastian. Most of all Mom was all about family, she was truly a selfless, humble soul with an amazing sense of humour all carried with grace. We will miss her tenderness and warmth greatly but remember the many things and laughter she shared with us all. We all are better from her touch. "My beloved Mother, we want you to know that there is simply nothing here on earth nor up in heaven that can alter our love for you" A special, heartfelt thank you from our family to everyone on the front lines at Tansley Woods and specifically the Nelson Village LTC team of experts for the attention, compassion and love that mom received each day. Her sendoff was especially beautiful, thank you all! Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens BURLINGTON (905-527-0405). Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca