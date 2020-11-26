It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother on November 25, 2020 at the age of 64. Loving wife of John. Cherished mother to Maria (Frank) and Peter. Adored grandmother to Angelina. Rodopi will be deeply missed by her brother John, cousins, aunt, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She will be lovingly remembered for the love she had for her family. Donations can be made to the Juravinski Cancer Centre in Rodopi's memory. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all events are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Please RSVP in advance by calling 905-387-2111. All visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles until their allotted time period. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Visitation will be held at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Avenue East on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Private Funeral Service will be held at Panagia Greek Orthodox Church with Interment to follow at Mount Hamilton Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com