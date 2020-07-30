April 23, 1929 - July 29, 2020 Peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, in her 92nd year, Helen passed away to heaven. She will be greatly missed by her beloved husband Fred, her children Debbie and Brian Whatmough, Colleen, Susan and Brian Aubert and Lee. Cherished Grandma and GG to Nicole and Darryl Dorsman (Josh, Jayne), Steven Aubert, Brittany and Tim Ellis (Zoey, Amelia), Matthew Whatmough, Breanne Smith and Derek Bailey. Helen will be missed by Miranda and Henry Heersink, her sister Min Frost, sister-in-law Beverly and Ron Ferguson and brother-in-law Wray Smith, and by many wonderful friends, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brothers Frank and George. Helen spent her married life caring for their home, ensuring that a hot meal was always ready for whoever showed up, along with a piece of pie or a sweet dessert. No-one ever left their home hungry. A Graveside Service will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery (Hwy 52 and Concession 2 West, Copetown) on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. Feel free to bring a lawnchair if desired. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Helen's honour to People's Church, 510 Mohawk Rd. W., Hamilton, ON L9C 1X4. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com