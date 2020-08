Or Copy this URL to Share

At St. Joseph's Hospital on July 15, 2020, Pam passed away. She is survived by her husband John Bodden, her daughter Sara Bodden, her mother Sylvia Durda, sister Joan Friedrich and brother Bill Durda. Burial has taken place at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery, Stoney Creek.



