Passed away peacefully at Regina Gardens on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Arnold Daw. Cherished mother of Sheila Colvin and Jim Daw both of Hamilton. Much loved grandma of Sheri, Sean, Brynna, Brad, Sandy and 6 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her siblings Jack, Alice and Gord. Dear sister-in-law of Joy Ecker and Ivan Carruthers. Survived by her many nieces and nephews. Ruth retired with over 40 years as an employee of the Royal Bank of Canada. She enjoyed traveling, teaching oil painting, backpacking through Algonquin and making beautiful afghans. Heartfelt thanks to Karen and the staff at Regina Gardens for all of their loving care. A private family service will be held with interment to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In Ruth's memory, donations to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca