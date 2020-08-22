1/2
nee Evel Jean Lovett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Thursday, August 20, 2020, in her 97th year. Jean was a quiet, gentle and generous soul, adored by late husband Chris Lovett and daughters Emily and Evelyn. Jean's devoted love for her family was extended to her sons-in-law Andy and Ken, her grandchildren Tristan, Liam, Jennifer and Haley and late sister Mary Gastle and her family. Our boundless appreciation goes to her friends and staff at Queens Garden LTC in Hamilton for their loving attention and support. The family will receive friends at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 7 - 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Guelph Line Chapel on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. Interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Royal Botanical Gardens would be appreciated. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved