Elizabeth Pauline Savoie, age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020. A native of St. John's, Newfoundland, Betty moved to Hamilton, Ontario as a young adult, where she settled and raised her family together with her loving husband Maurice. Devoted mother of Glenn (Angela) Savoie and Renée (Calum) McNeil. Adoring Nana to Alec, Michiela, Lachlan, Gregor, Emma, Adam, and Madelynn. Loving sister to Judy, Joe, Ed, Brian, Robert, and Gary. Doting aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Betty selflessly gave her love, time, and energy to those around her with a love of laughter and a gentle spirit. Her nurturing disposition and positive manner impacted many and will be forever missed. Betty was able to engage in her passion for helping others through her work at Mohawk College, with Student Services and as Union Representative of OPESU, where she guided and supported students for over thirty years. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Margaret Mary Parish on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. Due to COVID, anyone in attendance must wear a mask. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com
"Sweet Heart of Mary, be my Salvation"