Our family is heartbroken to announce the passing of Maureen Elizabeth Bodden (nee Flanagan), on August 18th, 2020 in her 88th year. Reunited to be with her late husband, Ron Bodden, and her first born, Colleen. She was a devoted wife of 55 years and loving mother to six children. Late Colleen (1953), Michael (Paula), Pat (Cindy), Susan Chadwick (late Tom), Kevin (Sherry), and Shauna Kummer (Paul). Cherished grandma/nana to 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Lovingly remembered by her surviving sisters, Kay Kolbec (Gary), Madeline Lampkin (late Gord), Rosalene Rosicki (Mike), and only brother, Tom Flanagan (Marnie). Predeceased by Bridget, Patricia and Cecelia. Maureen was a long-time resident of Stoney Creek. After raising her family, she proudly worked for local optometrists, Dr. Capel and Dr. Fernick. Special thank you to Lakeview Retirement staff, who went above and beyond for our mother. She was a kind and loving soul who will live on through the legacy of her cherished family. Due to these difficult times, a private family service and cremation has already taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Coping and Bereavement Centre in Cambridge would be greatly appreciated by the family. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca