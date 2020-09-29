June 10, 1931 - September 27, 2020 Anita passed peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Pine Villa nursing home. She lived a full life as a great wife, mother and grandmother. Anita enjoyed bowling, cards, casinos, travel and the company of family and good friends. She was always welcomed and treated with kindness by Phil and Sheila. She will be reunited with her loving husband Heinz, her sisters Hilde and Ilse, parents Reinhold and Paula Flemming and sister in law Erica. Anita will be missed by her son Detlef and daughter in law Debbie, grand children Dawn (Paul), Josh (Brooke), Corbin (Jenna), brother Reinhold and sister Roswhita, nieces Karin (Brian), Karola and lifelong friend Joan (John). She will be deeply missed by family and friends in Canada and Germany. Cremation has taken place. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Visitation will be held at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Avenue E. on Friday, October 9th, 2020 from 10am-11am with a Memorial Service to follow. Due to capacity restrictions only a maximum of 30 people will be able to attend the service. Service will be live streamed on Friday, October 9th at 11am. Link for live stream will be available on funeral home website. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com