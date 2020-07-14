1933-2020 Nancy Raso passed away peacefully at her home on July 13th, 2020 in her 87th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Vincenzo Raso (1996). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Marianne Raso, and Joe and Catherine Raso. Adored Nonna to Michael and Nicole, Natalie and Stephen, Mary-Frances, Victor and Krizia, Patricia and Doyle, and Melissa and Paolo. She was a proud bisnonna to her great-grandchildren Luca and Ruby. Predeceased by her loving parents Vincenza and Annunziato Furfaro of Guelph. Loving sister and sister-in-law of the late Dominic and Carmela Furfaro, Stella and the late Rudy Beltrame, Rocco and Brenda Furfaro, Angelo and Carmela Furfaro, Tony and Betty Furfaro, Jim and Nancy Furfaro, Michael Furfaro and Michelle MacLean, Mary and John McGimsie, George and Laura Furfaro, and Ned and Colleen Furfaro. Daughter-in-law of the late Annunziata and Michele Raso. Sister-in-law of Concetta and the late Michele Zangari, Natalina and the late Leonardo Fazari, the late Angela and Gesu Giovinazzo, the late Giuseppe and Lina Raso, the late Dominic and Luba Raso, and the late Elena and Domenic Rao. Nancy will also be remembered and loved by many nieces and nephews. Nancy was born in San Giorgio Morgeto, Reggio Calabria, Italy. She immigrated by ship, on the Saturnia, by herself at 18 years old, arriving in Halifax in 1951. Her father and siblings were waiting for her in Guelph, Ontario, while her mother and other siblings were still in Italy. She was like a mother to many of her siblings because nine of them were younger than she was, three of them born in Canada. Vincenzo Raso was also from San Giorgio and had arrived on the same ship one month earlier. They met in Guelph and moved to their home on Pearl Street North in Hamilton when they married in 1955, and where Nancy lived for more than 50 years. Nancy was a hard worker and very smart. She taught herself the life skills to be successful and to help others. She was an incredibly talented seamstress working first in Guelph and eventually at Tiny Tots Clothing Factory in Hamilton, where she worked for 30 years. Nancy was a generous woman who spoke her mind, defended others, and was extraordinarily intuitive and wise. Family and friends frequently sought her advice and practical wisdom. Her reflections and sayings were humorous, but more importantly these sayings accurately reflected life. Nancy was also an amazing cook, ready to feed large groups with only a moment's notice. She said that food and guests should always be at your kitchen table, and this was true to the very end of her life. Nancy was a dear friend to many. She will be remembered by so many whose lives she touched, and especially by her family who will profoundly miss her insight, devotion, and love. Visitation will be held at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street E. on Thursday, July 16th from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. It is mandatory that all guests practice physical distancing and wear a face make. Due to capacity restrictions, guests may be required to wait before entering the funeral home. The Funeral Mass and entombment will be reserved for immediate family only due to restrictions.