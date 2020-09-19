Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 16, 2020 at Juravinski Hospital in her 91st year. She is gone to be reunited with her husband, Nicola. Loving mother of Lucia Bartolini (Gilbert), Florindo (Stefana), Anthony (Cindy), and Robert (Rita). Cherished Nonna of Domenic (Nancy), Lori-Ann (Mario), Nicola, Amalia (Mike), Giovanna, Robert (Meaghan), Andrew (Lauren), Joshua, Lucas, and the late Tyler. Treasured Bis Nonna of Daniel, Anthony, Melissa, Cassandra, Eric, Julian, Noah, Sofia-Vienna, Eva, Declan, and Alice. She will be greatly missed by many family and friends. Amalia will always be remembered for her dedication to her family, faith, and food. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME (796 Upper Gage Ave., between Mohawk and Fennell) on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Blessed Sacrament of our Lord Catholic Church, (305 East 37th) on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. www.dermodys.com