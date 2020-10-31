1/2
nee Gilvear Doris Elizabeth Isabel BARLOW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday, October 30, 2020 Doris passed away in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Jack Barlow, devoted and loving mother of William Barlow (predeceased), Greg and Kerri Barlow, Jacqueline and Walter Voortman and Sharon and Jim Brush. Proud Grammie to nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Dear sister to Bill and Joan Gilvear. Predeceased by sisters Margaret Hutchings and Jean Allison and aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. Doris was born in Hamilton where she met her husband Jack and lived happily on their farm surrounded by her family for the last 70 years. Doris was an avid sports fan who loved her dogs and shopping trips. She cared and looked after all around her with her quick wit, tough love and endless support. Many moments of laughter and love will be remembered and cherished by all. In following her wishes, a private cremation has taken place. If desired, donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation would be appreciated. "You left us beautiful memories Your love is still our guide And though we cannot see you You're always at our side." Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved