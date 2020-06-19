It's time to say good-bye. Wilma has been suffering health issues for the past few months and on the morning of June 17, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital, complications of these issues took her life. Wilma was in her 75th year and the dear beloved wife of Bill Blake for the past 38 years. She was raised in Flamborough, still lived there, and was a daughter of Bill Grisdale of Brock Road. She is survived by sisters Rosemary (the late Hugh) Kirkpatrick, and Margaret (Ian) Lightstone, and her nieces and nephews and many cousins. She enjoyed a lengthy career in education with the Wentworth County Board of Education, firstly as a Mathematics Teacher at Parkside and then Waterdown, then as a Maths and Science Consultant, and finally as Vice-Principal in both Wentworth and Hamilton high schools. She and a few colleagues authored a series of Math texts used in high school. Due to her hard work and dedication at the Committee Level of O.S.S.T.F. Provincial, she was honoured by being chosen as a Fellow of O.S.S.T.F. Wilma was an avid reader who enjoyed dozens of books per year. She enjoyed stage productions and musicals both locally and abroad. She loved to travel and has felt the cool winds of Antarctica and the Arctic on her face, as well as the warm tropical breezes of Hawaii, Mexico, the Caribbean and Tahiti, and many, many places in between. She enjoyed shopping in Hong Kong, London and Singapore, the shows and casinos of Las Vegas, and the laidback lifestyle and natural beauty of Hawaii and Tahiti. We have a boatload of memories of the places we've been, the people we met, the things we saw and the foods we tried - thanks Chum for being such a good travelling companion. Special thanks to the Hamilton General Hospital Emergency and I.C.U. East medical teams who worked very hard to save Wilma's life and who provided her with care, comfort and compassion in her final hours - your efforts are greatly appreciated. Cremation and a private family service have taken place. If you wish, donations in Wilma's memory may be made to your favourite charity. She is now Valhalla bound! Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 19, 2020.