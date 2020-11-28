Mady hit a homer for the last time on the right side of the field, over the fence and into the gates of heaven! She crossed home plate on November 25, 2020 with her team by her side. Mady was in her 79th year and the loving wife of Steven for 58 years. Treasured mother of Sherry and her husband Niall and Steve and his wife Keri-Lyn. Fun-loving and devoted Grandma to Keven, Kiera, Lunden, Kamryn and Mack. She will be fondly remembered by her extended family, many nieces, nephews, cousins and ALL of her beloved friends. She greatly cherished her time with her family, best friends, and teammates. Mady was the glue that has held the family together and always knew when someone needed a kind word or visit. Her family was her world and took great pride in caring for each of them. Special thanks to the staff at Hamilton General Hospital for their tremendous care, compassion and patience at such a difficult time and helped to assist with Mady's final at bat. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will have a private family service on Monday, November 30, 2020 that will be livestreamed through the funeral home facebook page at 11 a.m. The family would like to invite those of you able to drive by 2481 Barton Street East on Monday from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. Donations can be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca
