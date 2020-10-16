It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our dear mother on October 6, 2020 with her daughters at her side. Mom leaves us to join her husband, †Rino (2005) and son †Greg (2010). She was the beloved mother of Cynthia Allen (Bob), Toni-Lynne Jackson (†Steve 2000) and Melanie Benetti. Forever cherished by grandchildren Christopher (Stefanie), Michael (Jennica), Jonathan (Devon), Carleigh (James) and Jonathan, and adored by great granddaughters Sadie, Marla, Lucy and Hayden. Predeceased by parents Clarence and Myrtle Harvey and brothers Robert (Mary) and Burge. Lovingly missed by sister Glenna Frizzell (†Bob), brother Don (Betty) and sister-in-law Jean Harvey, and her many nieces and nephews. All who knew Mom have described her as being the sweetest person they have ever known. She had a quiet strength that saw her through life's challenges with both grace and dignity. Mom was a devoted mother and caregiver to all her children, especially in her care for son Greg and constant love and concern for daughter Melanie. We all could count on Mom to be an unwavering and guiding light through absolutely any circumstance. Mom was an equal partner with her husband Rino in their global business, as well as an inspiring speaker at national and international conferences, and maintained her business until passing. She was an inspiration to many with her positive attributes and kind demeanor. Mom had a fascination for hot air ballooning and enjoyed her flights! She loved spending time with family and her summers at the cottage at Cedar Springs Community Club. She was a fan of fashion, an accomplished knitter, enjoyed listening to CBC radio, was an avid reader of nonfiction and spent many years researching health and alternative remedies for Greg. She loved her sweets and was known for checking the dessert menu first! The family would like to thank Dr. Greiner and Dr. Phillips for their care and compassion for Mom over the last few years. Cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held at Grace Anglican Church Cemetery. If desired as an expression of sympathy donations to the Bethesda Foundation or MS Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Mom was truly an inspiration to live life with kindness, love and hope. She will be profoundly missed by her loving family and friends. Since there will be no visitation, please feel free to share a memory on Jean's Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
(all messages will be sent privately to the family).