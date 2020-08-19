Our family is heartbroken to announce the peaceful passing of our beloved wife, Mother and Grandmother Shirley Carte at Joseph Brant Hospital on Friday, August 14, 2020. Shirley was a loving and caring wife to Ron for 30 years. She was a devoted mother to the late Mark Lipnicky (2012), Kevin Lipnicky (Anne), Cindy Gunter (John), Patty McIntosh and Dale Lipnicky (Clara). Loving Nannie to her grandchildren Erin, Kelly, Rae, Amanda , William, Nicholas, Kyle and Alexis. Sister to Evelyn Mutis and sister in law to the late Joyce Town, Fay Mordeca, Pat and Hughie Glover and Harold and Shirley Carte. She'll be remembered by her many nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Smith's Funeral Home on Guelph Line. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice
or the Cancer Society
.