Peacefully at St. Joseph's Lifecare Centre on Friday, October 2, 2020 in her 98th year. Beloved wife of Herrmann Brooks (2011). Dearly loved mother of Jack (Rose Marie), Jim (2017) (Marion), Joan (Dalton), Judith (Gary) and Janet (Craig). Loving grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by parents John and Isobel Hewitson and nine siblings; brothers Tom, Jack and Bob and sisters Isobel, Violet, Jen, Margaret, Betty and Dorothy. Loved sister-in-law of Marion Huycke. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations to St. Joseph's Lifecare Centre, 99 Wayne Gretzky Parkway, Brantford, ON, N3S 6T6 if desired. Hazel will be remembered for her love of family, baking skills and fashion sense.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store