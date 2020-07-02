1/
nee Houston Dorothy May Guild
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, at Gardenview Longterm Care, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Dorothy Guild, wife of the late Hugh Guild (2008), in her 95th year. Beloved mother of Karryl (Rob) Hill and Donna (Keith) Berry. Loving grandmother of Chris, Bob (Ang), Megan (Jeff), Matthew (Amy) and Andrew (Ashleigh). Great-grandma of Casey, Joshua, Brooklyn, Lila, Bodhi and Penelope. Predeceased by her siblings: Jack, Tim, Joyce, Cathy, and Kenneth. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at COOPER FUNERAL HOME (519-587-4414) at a later date. Due to the current restrictions, attendance is limited, but please know that your thoughts are appreciated. Interment Rock Chapel United Church Cemetery, Dundas. If desired, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper Funeral Home
19 Talbot Street West
Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
(519) 587-4414
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved