nee: Jones / Gale Lucy Helen FRATONI
On 26 August 2020, Lucy in her 76th year, passed away after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her husband Mr. James Fratoni, her two children Mr. Jeff Gale (Linda) and Terri-Lyn Harris (Trevor) and by her grandchildren Stuart, Sarah and her step-grandchildren Amanda and Lizzy. Lucy will be remembered by her brother John Jones (Cookie), Max Borsellino (Al) and predeceased by her older sister Patricia Burtoo. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. A celebration of life, meet and greet will be held at Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - Robinson Chapel, 15 West Avenue North, Hamilton, 905-522-2496 on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. www.dbrobinson.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 29, 2020.
