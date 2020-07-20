Peacefully at Cama Woodlands, Burlington, on Saturday, July 18, 2020, Iris Paul in her 89th year. Born in Innisfail, Alberta on March 3, 1932. Predeceased by her beloved husband Keith Wilbert Paul (2005), and her sister Edith Simmonds (2011). Loving mother of Keith and Karen Paul, Bill and Carol Paul and Teresa and John Pilger. Cherished grandmother of Chris Paul (Mary Tobiasz), Shawn (Stacey) Paul, Vanessa (Mike) Lungaro, David Paul, Aaron Paul (Rebecca Findlay) Sara (Shawn) Balen, and Derrick Pilger (Kristen Overholt), and great-grandmother to Everett, Aurora and Cole. Predeceased by her great-grandson Mikey Lungaro (2019). Thank you to the staff at Cama Woodlands for the wonderful care they provided for our mother. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Thursday, July 23, 2020 between 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown. You are required to RSVP for the visitation on the funeral home website, or by calling 905-689-4852. A Private Family Ennichement Service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Burlington Memorial Gardens. Donations made to the Breast Cancer Society
or the Lung Association would be gratefully received as expressions of sympathy. For the Visitation Sign-up link, and to sign the Tribute Wall: kitchingsteepeandludwig.com