Passed away peacefully at Billings Court Manor on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in her 87th year. Beloved wife of James for 64 years. Loving mother to Donna Lynn (Robert) Galloway, Jim Galea (Carrie Crook), Liz-Anne (James) Gurowka, Gerry (Anne-Marie) Galea and (Linda Galea). Cherished grandmother to Elizabeth, Victoria, Alexandra, Gillian, Cameron, Lea, and Kate. Bernice will be missed by her extended family and friends. She truly was always a teacher, an encourager, and a believer in seeing the best. She always had a glowing smile and her laugh rippled happiness everywhere! The world has lost a joyful soul but heaven has gained one, in receiving our Bernice. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church (2016 Blairholme Ave) on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:30a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Hamilton and Halton or Acclaim Health; New dementia care centre "In Memory of Bernice" would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.donorperfect.com/acclaim-health www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 1, 2020.
