Passed away peacefully at Shalom Village on September 26, 2020 at the age of 74. Loving wife of Joe for 35 years. Helen will be greatly missed by many family and friends. As per Helen's wishes cremation has taken place. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Stephen of Hungary Catholic Church, 130 Barton St. E. on Saturday October 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. www.dermodys.com