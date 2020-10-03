Passed into Heaven peacefully with family by her side March 17, 2020. Margaret Mary Beauvais (LaPointe) dearly beloved wife of the late Thomas Albert Beauvais (1960). Loving and dedicated mother to her 7 children; Paul (Diane) with Stacey and Paul Jr.; Rita Dolby (Blaine and Larry predeceased) with Sherri, Jeff and Sean; Denise Hoskin with Dawn and Crystal; Jen (Doug); Ray (Laura-Lee) with Sarah, Miranda and Andrew; Ken (Sharon); Mary Catherine Lago (Mike) with Mikayla (Joseph), RaeAnne, Jared and Kiara. Proud Great-Gramma and Great-Great-Gramma! Although Mom was busy enough raising her own family essentially on her own she opened her arms to several foster children over the early years as well. In the early 60's she decided to move her family from "The City" (Hamilton) out to "The Lake" (Selkirk/Maple Bay) where we had many decades of fond memories. Mom's feet and hands were rarely still. She took great pride in providing for not only her own family but others as well by knitting bonnets and booties to donate to premature babies. Not to mention the numerous slippers she kept her hands busy knitting that many of us continue to enjoy. We would like to thank all the healthcare professionals in Mom's circle of care over the past many months. Dr. Ruddock, Bayshore Nurses (Bonita), Carepartners PSW's. And a very special heartfelt thanks to Hospice Wellington. Though Mom's stay was brief, they showed the utmost kindness, respect and compassion during Mom's passing. We are ever grateful to you all. Mom was a fiercely independent and courageous lady. She always had a positive outlook on life and a warm smile and laugh under any circumstance. We are all so very grateful to have been blessed with her! We miss you dearly Mom. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, 21 Ottawa St S, Cayuga on October 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions we regret there will be a limited number of persons allowed in the Church, however, the Parish Hall will be available for those that wish to attend via Zoom. As an expression of sympathy, kindly consider donating to Hopice Wellington or charity of your choice
.