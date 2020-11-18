Passed away at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 86. Loving wife of Frank, for 58 years. Dear mother of Roland and Daniel and grandmother to Riley and Holden. A Visitation by r.s.v.p. will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at PRINCE OF PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1299 Brant St., Burlington, on Friday, November 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. (service will be live-streamed, link can be found on funeral home website). Due to the current restriction's capacity is limited for the visitation and service; attendance MUST be scheduled through the 'SignUp' link or call 905-689-4852 between 9 a.m - 5 p.m. Interment to follow the service at Grace Anglican Cemetery, Waterdown. If desired, donations in memory of Lillian made to Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital would be sincerely appreciated by the family. The Clock I wonder why the human race Would let a clock judge it's pace To tell us when to work and play Or when to rise and retire each day I hope I'll live to see the day when all clocks are thrown away Appointments I'll refuse to keep At least in the morning I'd rather sleep -Lillian Stiller Always a poet she left her family with the final words to "Stay strong and be kind." Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com