Peacefully surrounded by her family, on November 11, 2020 at Emmanuel House Hospice in her 67th year. Loving wife of Doug. Dear sister of Bonnie (Wayne) MacLean. Will be missed by her son Stephen (Tania) and grandson Dominic. Special thank you to Emmanuel House Hospice for all their care and support. As per Connie's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no service.