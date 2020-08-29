1/1
nee Marcoux Georgette BOUCHER
1930-05-18 - 2020-08-22
It is with a sad heart that our family wishes to announce that our mother peacefully passed away at her cottage, after a period of illness. She is predeceased by husband Armand and her son Rosaire. Georgette will be sadly missed by her children Louise, Lucie (Guy Desrochers), Antoine (Leslie) and Andre (Gaye), eight grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Sunday from 1-4 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Notre-Dame du Perpetuel-Secours Church, 132 Blake Street (at Cumberland), on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:30 am. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. If desired, in lieu of flowers donations to Notre-Dame du Perpetuel-Secours Church would be appreciated by the family.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
