Peacefully at St. Joseph's Villa Dundas on September 22, 2020 our beloved mother passed away in her 96th year. Beloved wife of Amadeu Oliveira (1998). Beloved mother of Nazare Oliveira (1964), John Oliveira (Rose), Rose Reis (Carlos), Fatima Carvalho (Tony), Carlos Oliveira (Jesse 2018). Mom will be missed by sisters In Portugal, many nieces, nephews and cousins in Portugal, Canada, USA . OBITUARY POSTED ON SEPTEMBER 26th 2020, MARQUES NETO de OLIVEIRA, MARIA (Victoria ) in the Hamilton Spectator OR VISIT www.friscolanti.com
for picture and more details of our moms life . In view of the Covid-19 pandemic a family Graveside service was held on Saturday, September 26 at Resurrection Cemetery Ancaster along side our father. Thank you to Paulo Antunes Jehovah Witness Elder who conducted the service and knew Mom for 35 years. The eulogy was beautiful of how she truly lived her life ," a blooming flower", kind, caring, giving, loving and humble. Our mother was a devoted Jehovah Witness follower who prayed with her Bible daily and Jehovah our God on her lips till the day she passed away. The scriptures you choose Senhor Paulo Antunes gave us peace and comfort, thank you. Friscolanti Funeral Home especially Shane Ludgate and Associates, we can not express in words the comfort, dignity, compassion that was displayed with our Mom. You gave us closure right to our mother's resting place and we felt like you were part of our family loosing a loved one with us. Thank you! Thank you to family and friends for the lovely cards, flower tributes and all you did to console our hearts. No words will ever express just thank for your part from the heart . Our Mom will missed by all of us as we each were given a special part of her to hold in our hearts. She loved us all unconditionally and with her whole heart . Sing us another song Mom Your children and family