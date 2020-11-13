"Her Love of Family & Friends was her Life" Born and raised in Sassano, SALERNO, Italy - March 17, 1935. Peacefully was reunited with her husband, Antonio Rispoli in heaven, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 (the year of Covid) in her 86th year. Antonio and Santina were married in MONTREAL, Quebec and had been for 57 years. Survived by her son Ciro, daughter-in-law Rossana (D'Angelo), daughter Barbara, son-in-law Peter Tornifoglia, son Eugene and daughter-in-law Olga (Piccirillo). A loving Grandmother to Anthony (Megan Lucido), Adrian and Maria Tornifglia, Anthony and Melissa Rispoli, Lisa and Justin Rouleau, Christina and Joshua Black, Amanda (Frank Borondy), Marco (Stephanie Oliviera) and Julia. Blessed with six Great-Grandchildren, Noah, Adamo, Ayva, Macklin, Juliano and Evelyn. Predeceased by parents Eugenio and Anna Marzano and sister Lucia, brothers Carmine and Carlo, sisters-in-law Maria and Franca, brothers-in-law Marcello, Gaetano and Giovanni. Also survived by brother Franco, sister Maria and brother-in-law Giuseppe, sister Antonietta, sisters-in-law Ina and Franca and many nieces, nephews in Hamilton and Montreal. Santina and Antonio together took many risks and faced many challenges in creating a self-employed business for their family and at the same time an asset to the developing community of Hamilton and Stoney Creek in the Italian culinary field of authentic Italian Frozen Pastas. Both founders of "Ontario Ravioli Limited" of 47 years (est. 1973) along with their children and grandchildren. Santina was the heart and foundation of the company, supported her husband, worked endless hours to get ahead with very little or no experience at all and raised a family while doing it. All of her family and friends recognized her passion for the company, along with baking and the love she had for her children and grandchildren. She has left us with so many beautiful memories that we will remember forever and a legacy never forgotten. "We Love You Mamma" Our family would like to extend our "Thank You" to all family and friends who provided us with endless support, thoughtfulness ad prayers our dear mother. We are honoured to receive all our family and friends at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St, Anthony's of Padua Church, 165 Prospect Street North, Hamilton on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions to St. Anthony's of Padua Church would be sincerely appreciated by the family. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of people who may attend the Visitation and Funeral Mass. Please RSVP in advance on Santina's tribute page at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home. All visitors are kindly asked to follow Covid-19 restrictions, wear a mask and practice social distancing.