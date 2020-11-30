1/1
nee Mattina Rita CHIARELLI
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in her 96th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paolo (2011). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Charles and Rosemary Chiarelli, and Francesca and Bernie Mahony. Loving nonna of Anthony, Angela, Ryan, Lauren and Brent. Dear sister and sister-in-law to the late Nicolo and Concettina Mattina, Giovanna and the late Angelo Farrauto. Dear sister-in-law of the late Joe and the late Lily Chiarelli, the late Salvatore and the late Maria Chiarelli, the late Rosa and the late Stefano Tirone, the late Vincenza and the late Salvatore Di Puma, the late Alfonso and the late Croce Chiarelli, the late Calogero and Maria Chiarelli, and Concetta and Nino Gagliardi. Rita will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. She will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family and close friends. A special thanks to the staff at the Willow grove Nursing Home for their love, kind care and compassion to our mother. Funeral Mass will be offered at Cathedral Basilica of Christ the King on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a capacity restriction of 50 people and each guest must register their attendance through the funeral home website at www.friscolanti.com. Wearing of a mask and social distancing practices will be in place. Entombment will private for immediate family only. In kindness, donations to a charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Forever in our Hearts


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 30, 2020.
