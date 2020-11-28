Age 65, passed away peacefully November 25, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was born March 6, 1955 in Niagara Falls, Ontario to Lewis and Agnes McAdam. She spent her childhood and early adult life living on her family's farm in Burnstown, Ontario. Shirley will be remembered for her love of nature, gardening, and painting. Her grandchildren fondly remember their many adventures with Nana. Shirley is survived by her husband Jamie, and their sons Drew (Sarah) and Lindsay (Amber). Adored Nana to her grandchildren Logan, Andrew and Isla. Loving sister to Lynn and Will Ruckstuhl (d. 2018), Glenna (d.2016) and Bob Dool, Charlene (d. 2018) and Jim Hale (d. 2012), Dianna and Trevor Barton, Alan-Lewis and Leona McAdam and Bill McAdam, and cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Her family ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Emmanuel House Hospice or the Art Gallery of Hamilton. Her ashes will be scattered at a future date. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com