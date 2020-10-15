Peacefully with her sons at her side, at her residence in Burlington, Ontario on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the age of 81. Jan is survived by her sons T.J. and Kari and his wife Ardra, and her sister Marilyn Topp and brother Gary McBay. Predeceased by husband James W.A. Babinetz, brother Rick McBay and "grand-dogger" Rihga. Jan was a retired teacher with the Halton District School Board. Service will be via Zoom on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Contact Janbabinetzcelebration@gmail.com for details. Cremation. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family.