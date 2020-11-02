1/1
nee McDougall Georgina Marguerite McCallum
1928-09-26 - 2020-10-31
Passed away peacefully in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her loving husband Harold in 1994 and second husband of 15 years, James Brown, in March 2020. She will be sadly missed by her three daughters, Cathy Spence (Bob), Marilyn Dautovich (Bob) and Carol Zwart (Peter). Cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Also survived by sister-in-law Emily McDougall. She was predeceased by her only brother George McDougall in 1999. Also predeceased by brother-in-law Morley McCallum, and sister-in-law Doreen McCallum. Georgina will be fondly remembered by nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Georgina was born in Hamilton in 1928 to Neil and Mary McDougall and moved to Winona when she was 9 years old. In 1950 she married Harold, her first love, and moved to Grimsby. Her wide range of interests included stamp collecting, vintage post card collecting, and quilting, where she made over 30 quilts for family and friends. Georgina always loved to travel and explore new places. She was a member of St. John's Presbyterian Church for over 70 years and a long-time member of the Presbyterian Women's Group. Georgina was a Charter Member of the Opti Mrs. Club of Grimsby. The family would like to thank the staff at Albright Manor and the doctors and nurses at WLM Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion. Cremation and a private family service will be held. If desired, memorial contributions to West Lincoln Memorial Auxiliary or St. John's Presbyterian Church would be sincerely appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of the lord forever."


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
