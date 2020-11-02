1/1
nee McKellar Esther Mary EDWARDS
Passed away peacefully with family by her side at The Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington, on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the age of 92. Predeceased by devoted husband Ron Edwards (2013). Mother of Geoff (Cathee), Greg (Barb) and Patti (David). Proud Gran of Kimberly (Mike), Thomas (Lauren), and Darren (Laura), and great-gran of Carter. Sister-in-law of Gwen Edwards. Predeceased by Shirley Trudeau as well as sisters Marguerite (late Ed), Mildred (late Henry) and Joan (late Bernie). Esther will also be remembered by many nieces, nephews and the extended McKellar and Edwards families. Special thank you to Mira from ParaMed (LHIN) for her kindness, compassion and care, as well as Dr. Jerome, and the dedicated nurses and support staff of Tansley Woods. As per Esther's wishes, a Private Interment will be held for the immediate family at Burlington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A Visitation will be held for family and friends at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON, 905-632-3333, on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 3-5pm. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP by visiting the online obituary at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the funeral home between 9am-5pm. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Esther's memory to a charity of choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 2, 2020.
