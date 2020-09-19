On September 14, 2020, June was welcomed into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ. Born June 10,1942, she was the much loved wife of Kenneth McCleary for 53 years. She was extremely proud of her children and their families: daughter Jennifer Leblanc (husband Mitch and grandsons Joshua and Malcolm); son Michael (wife Sarah, grandson Archer and recently born granddaughter, Gracie June). June was devoted to her family and her church, Prince of Peace Lutheran, in Burlington. Throughout her life she kept busy as a Sunday School teacher, youth councillor, sang in the church choir, presided over The Busy Bees and was a force in the kitchen for special luncheons where she was known as Queen of the Kitchen. The family spent eight wonderful years in Calgary where June fell in love with the city and the great outdoors. She was in her glory in a motor home in the Canadian Rockies which she loved to explore. She especially loved Florida in February with the Johnstons and her favourite vacation was a cruise and land trip to Alaska. If Junie had one regret, it would be she never learned to ride a bike. In her final years, June endured numerous health issues but she never complained. She would smile and say 'it is what it is'. She had no fear of the final chapter of her life because she knew where she was going. She was a remarkable lady. A heartfelt thank you from our family to the Pastor and Vicar of Prince of Peace Church and Doctors Eiriksson, Garland and Wallik for their care and compassion through this difficult journey. And a thank you to all the nurses and caregivers who made her final days more comfortable. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Burlington would be appreciated.