1928-2020 Peacefully, at the age of 92, Ann passed away on September 27, 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband Frank, daughter Mary Ann and granddaughter Chantelle. Ann will be missed by her children Tom (Caren) and Nancy, and dear grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Ridgeview Long Term Care for their excellent care and compassion. A private visitation will be held for family and friends at L.G. WALLACE FUNERAL HOME (151 Ottawa St. N., Hamilton 905-544-1147). Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Please sign the online Book of Condolence at www.lgwallace.ca
.