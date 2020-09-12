Our beloved Mum passed peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital after suffering many years of ill health. Her daughters Denise Cicero (Eddie) and Sharlie Black (Andrew) take comfort in knowing that she is reunited with her dear "Billy" (2011), the love of her life. Adored grandma to Julian, Amanda (Scott), Jordan, Mathew and Sarra, whom she loved with all her heart. Marlene was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Neskar; sister to Vivian Wilson (Terry), Christina Mills, the late Joey, sister-in-law to Gary McLean and Janice Barker (Larry). She will be missed by nieces, nephews, cousins and her many friends. Our mum loved life and enjoyed every minute of it. She always had a smile no matter how much pain she was in. Mum, you will always be remembered for your strength, encouragement, guidance, compassion and love. Thank you to the nurses on CTU North and MSD/CCU for the compassion and care that you had for our mother this past month. According to mum's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private service was held at DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 905-662-2948. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca
We know you are with dad, enjoying an ice cap and a good game of crib. May your beautiful smile never fade and your brown eyes keep shining!