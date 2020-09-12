1/1
nee Neskar Marlene Joan McLEAN
1944-11-26 - 2020-09-05
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our beloved Mum passed peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital after suffering many years of ill health. Her daughters Denise Cicero (Eddie) and Sharlie Black (Andrew) take comfort in knowing that she is reunited with her dear "Billy" (2011), the love of her life. Adored grandma to Julian, Amanda (Scott), Jordan, Mathew and Sarra, whom she loved with all her heart. Marlene was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Neskar; sister to Vivian Wilson (Terry), Christina Mills, the late Joey, sister-in-law to Gary McLean and Janice Barker (Larry). She will be missed by nieces, nephews, cousins and her many friends. Our mum loved life and enjoyed every minute of it. She always had a smile no matter how much pain she was in. Mum, you will always be remembered for your strength, encouragement, guidance, compassion and love. Thank you to the nurses on CTU North and MSD/CCU for the compassion and care that you had for our mother this past month. According to mum's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private service was held at DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 905-662-2948. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca We know you are with dad, enjoying an ice cap and a good game of crib. May your beautiful smile never fade and your brown eyes keep shining!


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved