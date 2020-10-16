Passed away at The Carpenter Hospice, Burlington on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the age of 80. Loving mother of Alanna (Peter), Jodi (Matt), and Kerri. Cherished grandmother of Jack and Sam. Beloved longtime companion of Ed Stewart. Predeceased by brothers Anthony and Gerald, and survived by sisters Sandra and Valerie. Cremation has taken place. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church (2016 Blairholm Avenue, Burlington) on Wednesday, October 21 at 11 a.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com
. If you are having difficulty with the online RSVP, please call the Funeral Home between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. For those who wish, memorial contributions in memory of Moira to The Carpenter Hospice, Burlington would be sincerely appreciated by the family.