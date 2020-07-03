1/
nee O'Halloran Lorraine Mary BOLDIZSAR
It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Lorraine at the Hamilton General Hospital on June 27, 2020 at the age of 59. Beloved mother of Dawn and Steven. Long-time partner, soulmate and best friend of James Hardman. Cherished sister of Brenda Boyter (Joe) and Brian O'Halloran (Carrie). She will be forever remembered by family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering will be held for family and invited guests. On line condolences can be shared through www.lgwallace.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
