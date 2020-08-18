1/1
C. "Irene" DOWHAN
Passed away at the Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in her 88th year. Beloved wife of Bill Dowhan of Simcoe. Loving mother of Bill Dowhan Jr. (Pamela) of St. Catharines, Barbara Dowhan (Larry Ingham) of St. Williams, Nancy Gilling (late Geoff -2017) of Simcoe and Beverly Oldham (Barry) of Mount Forest. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of John, his children Josh, Mekayla, Corbin, Rylan and Cohen; Ryan (Cheri), children Ben and Evalee; David (Trisha), children Tatium, Ayra and Phoenix; and Mackenzie. Lovingly remembered by her sister Jean Clark (late Ivan) of Dundas and by nieces, nephews and extended family. Friends are invited to share their memories of Irene with her family at the JASON SMITH FUNERAL CHAPEL, 689 Norfolk St. North Simcoe for public visitation on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. In following the Covid19 government guidelines for funerals, anyone wishing to attend visitation must call the funeral home and pre-register your specific time of arrival. FACIAL COVERINGS MUST BE WORN BY ALL. A private family funeral will be held with Pastor Karl Allan officiating. Interment: White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Hamilton. Those wishing to donate in memory of Irene are asked to consider the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Special thanks Dr. Bard, Dr. Wynveen and the 2nd and 3rd floor nurses at the Norfolk General Hospital. Personal online condolences at www.smithfuneralchapel.com (519) 426-0199

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 18, 2020.
