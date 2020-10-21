Patricia Margaret Sweeny (née Porter) passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020. Loving wife and life partner of Dr. Patrick Sweeny for over 62 years. Beloved mother of Mike (AnnLiz), Paul (Janice), John (Gwyneth), and Cara. Loving grandmother of Alex (Katy), James (Hannah), Claire, Elizabeth, Grant (Emily), Patrick, and Henry. "Mrs. Pat" to Jennifer, David (Sandra), Carter, Palmer, and Chandler. Predeceased by her sister Mary Allen. Devoted Aunt to Katy (Jacques), Julia, and John (Jennifer). Patricia graduated as a Registered Nurse from Hamilton General Hospital - Class of 1955. She met Patrick at the hospital and later worked late nights with him at the Caroline Medical Group. The relationship blossomed and they were married at Port Nelson United Church on June 14, 1958. In 1970, Patricia fearlessly packed up the whole family and went with Patrick on a medical exchange to England for five months. There were further travels to Northern B. C. and Newfoundland. In her 60s, she spent many summers, and one dark winter, in the Yukon with Patrick as a doctor and nurse team. She hiked the Chilkoot trail and white water rafted on the Tatshenshini River. Patricia had the support over her lifetime of many close and dear friends. She met regularly with the "sewing girls", "my nursing friends", and "my walking friends", to name but a few. She was a longtime member of Port Nelson United Church where she generously volunteered her time and talents. She loved her family and extended family and was accepting and generous to all. She always liked a good party and was always trying to "network" for her children and grandchildren, or just for the fun of it. The family would like to thank the truly remarkable staff of Creek Way Village and Dr. Greg Thomson for the extraordinary respect, and kind, compassionate care they gave Patricia throughout her time there. As per Patricia's wishes, visitation will be held for family and friends at Port Nelson United Church (3132 South Drive, Burlington, on Friday October 23, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at the church on Saturday October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Private Interment to follow for immediate family at Burlington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP by visiting the online obituary at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. In lieu of flowers. donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Brant, Haldimand-Norfolk, Hamilton Halton; Acclaim Health; Port Nelson United Church or a charity of your choice
. www.smithsfh.com