With broken hearts, the family of Barbara, loved daughter, sister, aunt and great-aunt, announce the sudden passing at St Joseph's Hospital on Tuesday June 30, 2020 five days after her 61st birthday. Beloved and devoted daughter to Winnifred (Winnie) Potter. Loved sister to Debbie and her husband Brian O'Donnell. Special aunt to Nicole and Andre L'Abbe and John O'Donnell. Very special great-aunt to Ella and Emmalie L'Abbe. Also survived by her Aunt Helen Manson, several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and close friends. Predeceased by her father Jesse (2006) and brother Jess (2010). Due to COVID-19 there will be no funeral service and cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place when the pandemic is over. You have your wings our beautiful butterfly, we will look for you always, love you!

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 3, 2020.
