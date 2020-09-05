1/1
nee Race Kathleen ZELENYT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZELENYT, Kathleen (nee Race) Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas on August 31st in her 89th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Michael in 2012. She will be missed by her sons Philip (Elaine) and Ivan. Proud grandma to Bradley, and Emily, and she will also be missed by her granddog Mocha. Kathleen managed the Kresges Restaurant in Hamilton for many years. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at St. Joseph's Villa Willow Grove for their exemplary care, compassion and love. If so desired, donations in Kathleen's memory may be made to the St. Joseph's Villa Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel
195 King Street West
Dundas, ON L9H1V5
9056277452
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved