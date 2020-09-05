ZELENYT, Kathleen (nee Race) Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas on August 31st in her 89th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Michael in 2012. She will be missed by her sons Philip (Elaine) and Ivan. Proud grandma to Bradley, and Emily, and she will also be missed by her granddog Mocha. Kathleen managed the Kresges Restaurant in Hamilton for many years. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at St. Joseph's Villa Willow Grove for their exemplary care, compassion and love. If so desired, donations in Kathleen's memory may be made to the St. Joseph's Villa Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com