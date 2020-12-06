It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Florence Pachkowski at Joseph Brant Hospital. Beloved wife of William "Bill" Pachkowski for 60 years. Loving mother of Mark and Paul (Pam). Survived by her brother Robert Rauliuk and sister Elaine Koshman (Martin). A private family interment has taken place at Burlington Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, donations to the St. Vincent de Paul would be appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 6, 2020.