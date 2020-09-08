Mickey passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on September 5, 2020, at the age of 94 years. She was a lifelong resident of Hamilton and predeceased by her loving husband Roy and devoted daughter, Kathryn. She will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her children Peter and Andrea and her daughters-in-law Diane and Hanneke. Mickey was the loving aunt of Mary Lou Kovac (deceased), Jim (Linda) Wilson, Lynne and Bill White, Jacquie (Jean) Rozon, and Jim (Theresa) McCabe. Many of their children held Aunt Mickey in "legend" status. Mickey had a resilient spirit, overcoming great odds to be the woman for whom she will be remembered with fondness and love. She enjoyed a good laugh and a good game of cards, as well as a hot machine at the casino. She was a retired Registered Nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital and an active member of several senior's clubs over the years, including St. John's, Rosedale, Club 60, and New Horizons. She took every opportunity to enjoy life and served as an inspiration to many. Many helped Mickey in the latter stages of life, including Dr. Perry Mayer and his incredible staff, nurse Janet Fernandez, and PSWs Maria and Wilna. Thank you to the team at CTU North for ensuring her final days were met with compassion and understanding. Special thanks to neighbour John Steele for all he did to help her remain in her home safely. She will be missed by many, but her indomitable spirit will remain etched in the hearts of those she touched. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1919 King St. E (between Cochrane and Rosedale) on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 440 King St. E., on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hamilton CYO or the St. Patrick's Church Outreach program would be greatly appreciated by the family. www.dermodys.com
"Life is a song - sing it. Life is a game - play it. Life is a challenge - meet it. Life