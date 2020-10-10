Passed away on October 8, 2020, with family at her side. She grew up in Kingston and spent much of her life there, working at Rideaucrest Home where her compassion brought joy to many residents. Ruby had a gift for telling stories from the past, a knack for forming instant friendships and an independent spirit. She baked wonderful pies and was a loyal Blue Jays fan. Ruby will be deeply missed by her sons Roy Charles (Ann) of Guelph, Jon Charles (Rhonda) of Blackfalds, Alberta, and Jason Charles (Gord) of Fort Erie. She was predeceased by her son Steven Charles (Ann). Ruby was a caring Nana and will be lovingly remembered by her 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. We are grateful to Hamilton General Hospital staff. Special thanks to Ruby's neighbour, Beverly Babic, for her kindness and friendship. Donations may be made to the Hamilton-Burlington SPCA (https://hbspca.com
)